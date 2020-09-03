Dale F. Livinghouse
October 5, 1926 - August 31, 2020
Dale F. Livinghouse age 93, of Plymouth passed away Aug. 31, at 10:55 p.m. at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth Campus.
Dale was born Oct. 5, 1926, the son of Marvin and Virginia German Livinghouse at Donaldson, living in west township as a young child and a life long resident. He graduated from Plymouth High School where he had set track and field records which held for over 20 years in the long jump event (21'5").
On Feb. 13, 1951, Dale married the love of his life Frances Pettis of Culver, who preceded in death March 10, 2001. Dale had many interests like Indiana University basketball, collecting coins and plates, musical theatre, he loved to watch movies, he really enjoyed "shopping on line" with his computer which he used until he hospitalization He was a spiritual man recognizing all religious beliefs. He retired in 1987 as a switchman at Bell Telephone Company (AT&T) for long distatance telephone lines. Dale proudly served in the United States Army in Korea.
Those who will remember the great qualities of Dale are his daughter Michelle Livinghouse and Frank Filson, his son David Livinghouse and Kris Deckard; two grandchildren: Shiloh and Josh Carothers Milner of Plymouth, Jess Livinghouse and Xin Ying of Jersey City, NJ and two great-grandchildren Timothy Fonseca and Frances Ying Livinghouse. Sister-in-law Betsy Kridner and her children: Thania Colgrove and Phil Colgrove along with niece Patricia Livinghouse, nephew Tom Livinghouse and great niece Rhiannon Livinghouse. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother Robert Livinghouse.
Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at New Oak Hill Cemetery. In keeping with current Covid19 regulations masks will be required as well as being mindful of social distancing.
The family requests memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: March of Dimes 604 S. Eddy Street, South Bend, IN 46615 or American Civil Liberties Union 1031 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, Ind.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the family in making arrangements.
Friends who wish to share condolences and/or memories may do so by visiting www.deatonclemensvangilderfh.com