Dale Leroy Schrom
1936 - 2020
March 31, 1936 - August 30, 2020

Dale Leroy Schrom, 84, passed away on Aug. 30, in Huntsville, Ala.
Dale was born the son of Art Dean and Eve (Stettler) Schrom on March 31, 1936 in Plymouth. He was married to the love of his life, Samia Armington. He worked in the field of building maintenance for several years. Dale was an avid amateur radio operator and weather spotter in Plymouth. He loved working in his woodworking shop.
Those who will miss Dale are: his loving wife, Samia Schrom from Hartselle, Ala., daughters Chris (Ron) Schrom Hulse of Hartselle, Ala. and Sheila (Paul) Schrom Alexander of McKinney, Texas, brothers, Arthur (Gerry) Schrom of Shelbyville, Tenn. and Buzz (Judy) Rogers of Culver. His sister, Jackie Silveus of Knox, also survives. There are six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who survive as well.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Jacqueline Arbuckle.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, from 1 – 2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Both will be held at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 W. Madison Street, Plymouth.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com

Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
