Dale Leroy Schrom
March 31, 1936 - August 30, 2020
Dale Leroy Schrom, 84, passed away on Aug. 30, in Huntsville, Ala.
Dale was born the son of Art Dean and Eve (Stettler) Schrom on March 31, 1936 in Plymouth. He was married to the love of his life, Samia Armington. He worked in the field of building maintenance for several years. Dale was an avid amateur radio operator and weather spotter in Plymouth. He loved working in his woodworking shop.
Those who will miss Dale are: his loving wife, Samia Schrom from Hartselle, Ala., daughters Chris (Ron) Schrom Hulse of Hartselle, Ala. and Sheila (Paul) Schrom Alexander of McKinney, Texas, brothers, Arthur (Gerry) Schrom of Shelbyville, Tenn. and Buzz (Judy) Rogers of Culver. His sister, Jackie Silveus of Knox, also survives. There are six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who survive as well.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Jacqueline Arbuckle.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, from 1 – 2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Both will be held at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 W. Madison Street, Plymouth.
