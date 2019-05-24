Dale Mangun

September 13, 1939 - May 22, 2019



CULVER - Dale "Junior" Mangun of Culver passed away on Wednesday, May 22, at Miller's Merry Manor in Culver.

Dale was born on Sept. 13, 1939 in Teegarden, to Carl and Nancy (Thomas) Mangum.

He married Zella Guise in Plymouth on Sept. 2, 1961 and she survives.

Also surviving is one son: Bryan Mangun of Leiters Ford, daughters; Sandra (Kevin) Wynn of Monterey, and Tina (Glenn) Mamke of Nauvoo, Ill. and sisters: Ada Duckett of Kokomo, Martha Ruhnow of Rochester, and Juanita Kottke of Plymouth; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Judy Romig, Erma Calhoun, and Marlene Howard.

Dale was employed at the Boat Shop at Culver Academy for 51 years retiring in 2006.

He was also a member of the Indiana National Guard for six years.

Per his request no services be held.

Published in The Pilot News on May 25, 2019