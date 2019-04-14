Dale Stanley Smith

October 30, 1921 - April 13, 2019



WARSAW - Dale Stanley Smith, 97 of Husky Drive, Warsaw, and formerly of Argos, died on April 13, at 6:56 a.m. at Season's Home Care, Warsaw, where he had been in declining health.

On Oct. 30, 1921 in Elkhart, he was born to Ivory Smith and Flossie (Deisch) Smith.

He and his wife moved to the farm on Ironwood Rd., in 1950, having lived in Florida for a short time after the war. On June 29, 1944 in Argos, he married Mary Rue Golden; she preceded him on Jan. 6, 2001.

Dale retired from Midwest Spring in Mentone in 1985.

Dale was a graduate of Argos High School class of 1939. He competed in Track and Field while in High School winning State Honors in Pole Vault. He attended Purdue University for a while then World War II broke out and he answered his call and joined the United States Army Air Corp. 1st Lieutenant Dale Smith was assigned to the 91st Bomb Group, 322nd Squadron, 3rd Air Force. He was a B-17 pilot flying 29 successful missions over Germany. On October 2, 1945 he received his Honorable Discharge.

Dale is survived by his daughters, Shannan Biery and husband Michael of Frisco, Texas; and Judy Hall and husband Lowell of Argos; five grandchildren, Erica Biery Combe, Alexander Biery, and Nicholas Biery; and Justin Hall and Statia Hall Scaife; two great grandchildren, Ronny and Vincent; wife, Joy Richards Smith of Port St. Joe, Fla.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary; brother, George Arthur Smith; and sister, Mary Carmean.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. at the Walnut Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 5975 19th Rd., Argos, with Pastor Britt Myers.

Burial will follow at the Walnut Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Argos, with the United States Air Force Honor Guard and James Lowell Corey American Legion Post #68, Argos, conducting Military Honors.