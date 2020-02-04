|
Dale Treesh
January 29, 1947 - January 27, 2020
Dale Treesh was born Jan. 29, 1947 to Ruth and Wilson Treesh. He was called back to Heaven unexpectedly on Jan. 27.
Dale was a lifelong resident of the area. He attended Plymouth schools, and was actively involved with the local FFA chapter. He graduated from high school in 1961. A love of truck driving led him to a 56-year long career in which he earned many awards for safety and safe driving.
Dale married the love of his live, Janice, on June 1, 1982, after which he and his beloved wife continued to live in Plymouth with their loyal dogs. Dale enjoyed the comfort of his easy chair, where he watched his favorite professional football team play during the weekends. On Sundays, he enjoyed watching NASCAR races, always declaring Jeff Gordon, #24, his favorite driver, even after Gordon's retirement. During his free time, Dale stayed busy tinkering in various activities, including work as an amateur carpenter. Even though he was a farm boy from way back, his real passion was trucking. Dale was a one-of-a-kind person with a big heart, generously helping various people and animals (especially dogs) during his life.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Janice. Survivors also include his children, Jana McDade of Campaign, Ill., Jeff and Scottie Treesh of Argos, Tia Coleman of Frankton, Jason and Rachel Treesh of Charlottesville, Ill., and Robby Treesh of Riverdale, Maryland. There are 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who also survive. He is also survived by brothers Gerald Treesh and Harold Treesh, and sisters Brenda Weldon and Doris Hazelett. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Alice Stockberger, Allen Treesh, Wayne Treesh, and great-grandson Alexander Bean.
Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 3, from 4 – 8 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth.
The funeral service for Dale will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Argos United Methodist Church, 570 North Michigan Street, Argos.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Dale's family during this time.
Memorials may be made to the Marshall County Humane Society.
Family and friends may share memories on our website: www.vangilderfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 4, 2020