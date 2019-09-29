Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Leiters Ford United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Leiters Ford United Methodist Church
Dana Anderson Simpson


1971 - 2019
Dana Anderson Simpson
March 5, 1971 - August 13, 2019

Former Leiters Ford resident, Dana Anderson Simpson, 48, of Monticello was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away at 4:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Elizabeth Hospital of Lafayette.
On March 5, 1971, Dana Leann Anderson was born in Plymouth. She was the treasured daughter of Jerry and Regina Rustik Anderson. Growing up she shared her childhood with a brother Brad. As a Culver Cavalier, Dana played on the varsity volleyball team. She graduated from Culver Community High School in 1989.
Continuing her formal education, Dana went to Vincennes University where she earned her associates degree in criminal justice. She later settled in Monticello where she was a dedicated employee of the Monticello Walmart. Her colleagues were her extended family.Dana had a passion for Notre Dame football, following them each autumn weekend! She was also a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan enjoying the playful barbs she sent to the rest of her family, the Cub's fans. Over the years she enjoyed the friendship of her canine and feline companions.
Left to cherish Dana's memory are her parents, Jerry and Regina Anderson of Leiters Ford; a brother, Brad Anderson of LaPaz; grandfather, Dale Anderson of Monticello; four aunts; one uncle; and numerous cousins.
Preceding Dana in death are her paternal grandmother, Jean Anderson; maternal grandparents, Ceclia and Stanley Rustik; uncles Jim Anderson and Jon Anderson; and cousin Keith Rustik.
A celebration of life service for Dana Anderson Simpson will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Leiters Ford United Methodist Church. Pastor Emily Gearhart will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 11-11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the church.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 8th Ave. 16th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001 or the Fulton County Animal Shelter,1540 Wentzel St., Rochester, Ind. 46975.
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 30, 2019
