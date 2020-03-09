|
|
Daniel B. Frazier
February 16, 1925 - March 5, 2020
WALKERTON – Daniel B. Frazier passed away on March 5, in his home following an illness. He was 95 years-old at the time of his death. Daniel was born on Feb. 16, 1925 in Letcher County, Ky. to the late Daniel and Minta (Ingram) Frazier and lived in the area most of his life coming from Kentucky.
Daniel married the love of his life Phyllis DePoy on Sept. 7, 1946 in Walkerton. She also precedes his death. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in LaPaz, a member of the NRA, a veteran of the US Army serving under General George Patton during World War II and was one of the "Ironmen of Metz," was a founding sponsor of the National Museum of the US Army, and was a Journeyman Pipefitter retiring from the Bendix Corporation in South Bend.
Daniel is survived by three sons Steve (Barbara) Frazier of Oklahoma City, Okla., David (Jackie) Frazier of Wabash, and Tim (Tracy) Frazier of Goshen; one daughter Bonnie (Don) Olsen of Michigan City; a granddaughter that Daniel and Phyllis raised Toni (Alex) Banday of Ohio; many other grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, one son Michael, two grandchildren Tammy and Danny, and 14 siblings.
Funeral services will be at Noon EDT Tuesday March 10, at the Calvary Baptist Church, 330 Courtland St., LaPaz. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7:30 EDT Monday at the Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel and 11 a.m. to the time of the Funeral on Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, LaPaz.
To leave on line condolences visit rannellsfh.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 9, 2020