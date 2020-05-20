Daryl Wayne Holycross
November 16, 1947 - May 17, 2020
Daryl Wayne Holycross (72) passed away peacefully on May 17, following complications from an extended Illness.
Born Nov. 16, 1947 in Mishawaka to Wayne A. and Katherine Ruth (Lozier) Holycross, Daryl graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1966. Daryl lived in the Mishawaka/South Bend area until 1996 wen he moved to Plymouth and married Virginia (Ginny) Compton.
Daryl was always a swimmer and was a lifeguard during his high school years at the Mishawaka city pools. He was always grateful that he saved the lives of several children who almost drowned.
The Boy Scouts were a very prominent part of Daryl's youth. He became an Eagle Scout and was also a Sea Cadet with the hope of pursuing a Navel career, but was rejected by the military, due to a knee injury from high school football.
Daryl's primary occupation was as a senior purchasing agent, and he spent the majority of his working years at AM General during the time that the Hummer was in high demand. He was even able to travel to several countries to negotiate and obtain the best prices for Hummer parts. He fully retired in 2006.
Survivors include his loving wife Ginny, his first wife of 25 years, Pam, and daughters Michele (Michael) Volrath, Jennifer (Christian) Nyikos and step-daughter Sara (Benjamin) Katz, along with nine precious grand and step-grandchildren.
Daryl was always a volunteer at his church, and as the new church was growing, he helped to organize greeters to welcome people to worship services. His desire was to spread the Gospel of Christ and has started a fund to build a church through the Search Project and New Song Church.
Services will be held on Friday, May 22, at the New Song Church,1292 Baker street Plymouth. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., with the funeral service to be held at 11 a.m., There will be a lunch to follow at the church. Please be mindful of the current coronavirus situation, and practice appropriate contact with others, as well as social distancing.
Memorials may be made to the New Song Church,1292 Baker street Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Daryl's family.
Published in The Pilot News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.