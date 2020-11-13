1/1
October 8, 1949 - November 9, 2020

David A. Overmyer age 71, of Tippecanoe, IN passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home of Culver.
David was born the son of Richard A. and Betty E. Roberts Overmyer on October 8, 1949, at Plymouth, IN. He has been a life long resident and a 1968 graduate of Triton High school and 4 year apprenticeship and became a Journeyman Electrician. He attened Bethel United Methodist Church in his younger years. Much of his time was spent at Fulton County Conservation Club where he enjoyed shooting, and trap shooting. He also enjoyed hunting, NASCAR particularly Ryan Newman and he loved his cat "Kitty Kat".
On April 4, 1969, he married the love of his life Linda Benedict who survives along with daughter Lisa Marie Overmyer of Richmond VA, sister Debra (James Read of Bourbon and brother Danni (Dianna) Overmyer of Tippecanoe. He was also blessed with his nieces and nephews: James R. Read, Laura Read, Donna (Herb) Stump, Danni (Any) Overmyer, Jr, Dale (Elisha) Overmyer and many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parent and his mother-in-law and father-in-law.
The family will have a grave side service Friday, November 13, 2020, in the Bethel Cemetery (Gumwood Rd), Bourbon, IN with Pastor Brian Trump of ParkSide Community Church officiating.
The family ask that memorial contributions be made in his memory to:
Argos ParkSide Community Church 225 S. Michigan St. Argos, IN 46501
Fulton Co. Conservation Club 3916 N. Meridian Rd. Rochester, IN 46975
Gideons International P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251
In keeping with current COVID-19 regulations masks are preferred as well as being mindful of social distancing.
Deaton Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com

Published in The Pilot News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
Bethel Cemetery
