David Bright Sr.
May 30, 1958 - October 3, 2019
David Bright, Sr., 61 of South Bend, passed away Oct. 3 in Memorial Hospital, South Bend.
He was born the son of Chancey and Marjorie Jolly Bright on May 30, 1958, in Plymouth. David was a life long resident of Plymouth until he moved to South Bend a year ago. He was graduate of Plymouth High School in 1976 and furthered his education at ITT Ft. Wayne with and Associate Degree in Architecture. David was known for involvement in coaching at Plymouth High School: Football, Basketball, Soccer, Baseball and bowling. His favorite hobbies are watching Chicago sports, Cubs and Bears were his favorite. His faith led him to become a member of the Plymouth First United Methodist Church.
Surviving David is his daughter Erica and Jason Beerwart of South Bend and sons: Clayton Bright of Mishawaka and David Bright, Jr., Warsaw. He was further blessed with three grandchildren, Kierstyn, Bryce and Hannah Beerwart and brothers Michael Bright and Gary Bright both of Plymouth. Preceding in death were his parents, sister Sally Jernstrom and twin grandchildren.
The family welcomes you to share memories of David, Sunday, Oct. 13, from 12 until 2 p.m. in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, located at 300 W. Madison St. Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the family presiding. Burial will follow in New Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family requests memorial gifts in David's memory be directed to: Plymouth High School Soccer and softball programs.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 9, 2019