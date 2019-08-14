|
|
David L. Harrell
May 3, 1964 - August 12, 2019
PLYMOUTH - David "Dave" L. Harrell, 55, passed away with beloved family and adored friends by his bedside, after a brief battle with cancer, on Monday, Aug. 12, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center- Plymouth Campus.
Born in Warsaw, on May 3, 1964, Dave was the son of Connie (Schooley) and Terry Harrell. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the class of 1982 and continued on to attend Lincoln Technical Institute in Indianapolis.
In the former Sunrise Chapel in Plymouth, Dave married Darlene "Dar" J. Scarborough on Aug. 22, 1987. And to this marriage came two children: Shelby and Noah.
Most recently, Dave worked for INDOT as a highway technician having made yet another new family.
Dave had a heart that could rival the size and depth of the Grand Canyon. He opened his arms and his home to those who sought acceptance in a safe place. Though he greatly valued spending time with friends over morning cups of coffee and tee times out on the golf course, Dave received the most pleasure from spending precious time with his beloved family.
Sun-soaked days filled with lounging in the backyard pool, quiet fireside evenings in which everyone's nose is buried inside a book, and sharing the large bucket of movie theatre popcorn among the four of them as they watch that month's big releases on the big screen were among his favorite ways of sharing these moments.
Family for Dave, however, extends past the nuclear household. His family gradually increased in size as he "adopted" and served as a secondary father-figure to his children's ever increasing group of friends. Before the annual Labor Day fireworks, the aroma of freshly smoked meat filled the driveway as he filled the plates of friends and family with juicy, decadent racks of ribs. Having received his private pilot's license, Dave thoroughly enjoyed flying as well as fishing, boating and restoring his 1975 Camaro.
Dave created an extension of his family on the shores of Lake Maxinkuckee when he became the go-to guy for the Culver Distance Camp.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene, and their children: Shelby and Noah, all of Plymouth; his parents, Connie and Terry Harrell of Plymouth, siblings: Tina (Steve) Shafer of Tecumseh, Mich., Lisa (Mike) Ottow of Plymouth and Steve (Julie) Harrell of Plymouth; many nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Nita Scarborough.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Scarborough.
"Dad you will always be my hero." Love, Shelby
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, from 4-8 p.m. at the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11204 Michigan Street, Plymouth.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. in the Plymouth Wesleyan Church with Pastor Steve Cox officiating. Visitation will resume one hour prior in the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family for a future scholarship fund to be created in Dave's name, or to the Cornerstone Community Fellowship, 1375 Maple Road, LaPaz, Ind. 46537.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 15, 2019