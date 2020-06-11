David Lee Gardner
December 11, 1944 – June 8, 2020
David Lee Gardner, 75, passed away on June 8, 2020, at 8:40 a.m. at the Methodist South Lake Hospital in Merrillville.
David was born the son of Floyd Walter and Mary Leona (Buss) Gardner on Dec. 11, 1944, in Plymouth, and was a lifelong resident of the area. He graduated from Plymouth High School in the class of 1962.
On Sept. 7, 1963, David married the love of his life, Emily Delores Wiedeman. David retired after working as a life-long farmer. He also worked at Breeding's Farm Supply as a mechanic, Plymouth Community Schools as groundskeeper and a popular bus driver, known as "Gertie" who enjoyed hauling the athletics teams (including 1977 Football and 1982 Basketball State Champions.) Upon retirement his next career endeavors included working for the Plymouth Parks Department and finished at 73 yrs. of age as a CNC operator with CTE Solutions. During his free time, he enjoyed golfing including golf trips, NASCAR and airplane rides (the higher the better.) David was a devoted grandfather, enjoyed looking after his grandchildren and rocking them after work every day. David spent many hours enjoying their events as they grew to young adults. David was a member of the Plymouth Community Church (formerly Sunrise Chapel).
Survivors include David's loving wife, Emily, daughter Christina (Jamie) Johnson of Plymouth, Indiana and their children, Ryan (Faith) Johnson, Michael Johnson, and Katie Johnson. Also surviving are sons Brad Gardner of Goshen, Indiana and his children Brooke Gardner and Gabrielle Gardner and Todd (Kelly) Gardner of Spencer, Indiana and Elizabeth Gardner of Bourbon, Indiana and their children, Kate Gardner and John Gardner. David's sisters, Dorothy Eads and Winifred Smith survive. David is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Martha Sherrill, Evelyn Summerlot and Faye Damuth and 5 brothers, Kenneth, Keith, Harland Howard (Mike) and Jake Gardner.
Visitation for David will be held on June 11, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. Please honor the family by following the social distancing guidelines with respect to personal contact.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 10th Road, Bourbon. The family will welcome friends from 10:30 a.m. to the time of the graveside service.
Memorials may be sent to Triton FFA, 300 Triton Drive, Bourbon, Ind. 46504 ATTN: Mindy Dais.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of David's family
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories of David at www.vangilderfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Lee Gardner please visit our Tribute Store.
December 11, 1944 – June 8, 2020
David Lee Gardner, 75, passed away on June 8, 2020, at 8:40 a.m. at the Methodist South Lake Hospital in Merrillville.
David was born the son of Floyd Walter and Mary Leona (Buss) Gardner on Dec. 11, 1944, in Plymouth, and was a lifelong resident of the area. He graduated from Plymouth High School in the class of 1962.
On Sept. 7, 1963, David married the love of his life, Emily Delores Wiedeman. David retired after working as a life-long farmer. He also worked at Breeding's Farm Supply as a mechanic, Plymouth Community Schools as groundskeeper and a popular bus driver, known as "Gertie" who enjoyed hauling the athletics teams (including 1977 Football and 1982 Basketball State Champions.) Upon retirement his next career endeavors included working for the Plymouth Parks Department and finished at 73 yrs. of age as a CNC operator with CTE Solutions. During his free time, he enjoyed golfing including golf trips, NASCAR and airplane rides (the higher the better.) David was a devoted grandfather, enjoyed looking after his grandchildren and rocking them after work every day. David spent many hours enjoying their events as they grew to young adults. David was a member of the Plymouth Community Church (formerly Sunrise Chapel).
Survivors include David's loving wife, Emily, daughter Christina (Jamie) Johnson of Plymouth, Indiana and their children, Ryan (Faith) Johnson, Michael Johnson, and Katie Johnson. Also surviving are sons Brad Gardner of Goshen, Indiana and his children Brooke Gardner and Gabrielle Gardner and Todd (Kelly) Gardner of Spencer, Indiana and Elizabeth Gardner of Bourbon, Indiana and their children, Kate Gardner and John Gardner. David's sisters, Dorothy Eads and Winifred Smith survive. David is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Martha Sherrill, Evelyn Summerlot and Faye Damuth and 5 brothers, Kenneth, Keith, Harland Howard (Mike) and Jake Gardner.
Visitation for David will be held on June 11, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. Please honor the family by following the social distancing guidelines with respect to personal contact.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 10th Road, Bourbon. The family will welcome friends from 10:30 a.m. to the time of the graveside service.
Memorials may be sent to Triton FFA, 300 Triton Drive, Bourbon, Ind. 46504 ATTN: Mindy Dais.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of David's family
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories of David at www.vangilderfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Lee Gardner please visit our Tribute Store.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.