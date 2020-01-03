|
|
David Lee Wells
July 2, 1947 - January 1, 2020
David Lee Wells, age 72, of Syracuse, passed away Jan. 1, at 7:35 a.m. in Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw with his family at his side.
David was born the son of Harry E. and Jeanette R. (Jeffries) Wells, July 2, 1947, at Bryan, Ohio. He has been a resident of Syracuse since the early 1980s and spent the biggest share of his life as an electrician working in trailer factories and more recently retired from Grace Village in 2010. In his free time he definitely enjoyed his sail boat and boating as well as his work with HAM radios. He previously attended the Bourbon Bible Church and David was a proud Veteran of the United States Army.
On June 26, 2004, he married the love of his life Linda Lewis who survives along with a daughter Jodie (George) Lantz of Leesburg, son Patrick (Joyce) Blitsch of Syracuse, two granddaughters: Amanda and Shayna Blitsch and four grandsons. David was further blessed with his siblings: Deborah Fink of Bourbon, Stephanie Wells of Bourbon and Jon (Teresa) Wells of Warsaw. Preceding in death was his parents Harry and Jeanette Wells.
A grave side service is planned for Saturday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. in Parks Cemetery, Bourbon with Pastor Larry Goss of the Bourbon Bible Church officiating.
The family asks that any memorial contributions you may wish to make be sent to the family or the funeral home so they may direct the donations to charities that were important to David.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting David's family with arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 4, 2020