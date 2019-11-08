|
David Paul Alexander
April 4, 1942 – October 29, 2019
PLYMOUTH - David Paul Alexander, 77, went into the arms of his Savior on Oct. 29.
Born April 4, 1942, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Mary (Van Pelt) Alexander.
On June 19, 1964, David married the love of his life, Lana D. Chambers. She survives him. To their union, they were blessed with three children: Christine (Robert) Carmean of Plymouth, Julie (John) Small of Walkerton, and Aaron (Tracy) Alexander of Ohio. He is also cherished by 8 grandchildren: Tristin and Jasen Carmean, Jessica (Joshua) Lopez, John Carl Small, Isabella (Joshua) Baughman, and Anna, William and Lily Alexander; and one sister, Elizabeth Sederstrom of California.
David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and man of God. He was a graduate of Huntington High School and then Huntington University and Christian Theological Seminary, where he obtained his Masters Degree. He was a salesperson and manager at Radio Shack, where he retired from after 20 years. He also proudly served for seven years in Fort Wayne as a Marine Reservist, as a Lance Corporal, from 1963 – 1970. David loved to read, play games with his family and travel. He and Lana traveled to Hawaii four times and visited much of the United States. He was a member of Plymouth Church of the Brethren, where he served as a Deacon. He is now at peace. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to be used for ministries dear to David's heart.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Center for Hospice Care for the compassionate care they gave David.
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 9, 2019