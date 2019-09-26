|
Davis F. Jones Jr.
August 19, 1936 - September 24, 2019
Davis F. Jones Jr., 83 of Warsaw passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw, formerly of Plymouth.
Davis was born on Aug. 19, 1936, in Michigan to Davis F., Sr.,and Esther Jones. He was a former resident of Grovertown, Argos and Plymouth, and was a graduate of Oregon Davis High School. He retired from Ristance of Argos maintenance man doing repair work. Davis was a proud veteran serving his country.
In 1972 he married the love of his life, Shirley(Ginder) Jones.
In his free time he enjoyed golfing and was a member of Walnut Church of the Brethren.
Those left to celebrate his memory are Sons; James Jones, Bristol; Davis Jones III, Etna Green; William Davis of Portland, Tenn.; Along with daughter; Carol Cummings (Steve), Etna Green; Sister Juanita Gillies of Cleveland, Ohio. Davis was blessed with 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He preceded in passing by his parents and his wife Shirley.
A time of visiting with the Jones family will be held on Saturday,
Sept. 28, in Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 W Madison St. Plymouth, from 2 to 4 p.m. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m.
The Jones family requests memorial contributions be made to Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, 900 Provident CT, Warsaw.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories of Davis with his family at www.deatonclemensvangilderfh.com
The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the Jones family.
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 26, 2019