BOURBON - Deane R. Leeper, 64, of Bourbon, passed away March 3, in St. Joseph Hospital of Ft. Wayne.

Deane was born the son of Herbert and Helen (Young) Leeper on Dec. 19, 1954 at Bremen. He was a 1974 graduate of Bremen High School and life long resident of Marshall County.

He worked numerous places dealing with farm machinery: Bates Corporation of Bourbon, Radar Equipment of Bremen where he also was a truck driver. He enjoyed farming being a tractor mechanic. He also sold agriculture parts and tractor parts. He had a love of tractors that included his collecting and restoring antique International tractors, he loved hunting and fishing as well.

He married Sherrie Krick who survives along with daughters: Lyna' and Jerry Moriarty of Etna Green, Layne and Kevin Knight of Ft. Wayne, Amy and Hager Holbrook of Tippecanoe, his sons: Layne and Lezlea Leeper of Bourbon, Travis and Darci Leeper of Plymouth; along with ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters: Janet and Edwin Clark of Billings, Mont., Sharon and Gary Eads of Tippecanoe, brothers: Gene and Phyllis Leeper of Bremen and David and Kay Leeper of Plymouth.

Deane was preceded in death by his parents and sons: Josh Schlosser (June 3, 1989) and Lance Leeper (July 6, 2018)

The family will receive for a celebration of life visitation on Friday, March 8 from 2 - 7 p.m. in the Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, 115 S. Main St. Bourbon.

They asked that memorial contributions be made to help defray his final expenses.

Condolences may be left at deatonclemensfh.com.