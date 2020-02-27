|
Deanna Kay Grubbs Wilson
November 22, 1938 - February 21, 2020
Deanna Kay Grubbs Wilson, 81, of Warsaw, and formerly of Mentone passed at 2:54 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, at her residence.
Deanna was born on Nov. 22, 1938 in Warsaw, to the late Herschel J. and Elsie E. (Mathy) Grubbs. She married on Feb. 25 1995 in the Calvary Lutheran Church of Plymouth to William D. Wilson, he survives.
She was a 1956 graduate of Mentone High School and obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Vincennes University. During her life she worked for several companies in Warsaw which included Sun Metal as a receptionist and Star Staffing as office manager.
Deanna enjoyed traveling from Florida to West and South Texas. She loved to show her quarter horse at shows and was an active member of the Quarter Horse Association.
She was a selfless woman who loved God and was a supporter of several Indian Schools and animal rescue organizations. She was a member of the St. Anne Episcopal Church of Warsaw.
She is survived by her husband William Wilson of Warsaw, Ind. Deanna was preceded in death by her parents Herschel J. and Elsie E. Grubbs.
A memorial service held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, in the St. Anne Episcopal Church 424 W Market Street Warsaw, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating.
The final remembrance place will be in the Harrison Center Cemetery (Wooden) Etna Green.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001 or the National Pancreas Foundation and mail it to 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.
Share a Memory or send an Online Condolence at: www.hartzlerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 27, 2020