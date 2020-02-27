Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilson


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilson Obituary
Deanna Kay Grubbs Wilson
November 22, 1938 - February 21, 2020

Deanna Kay Grubbs Wilson, 81, of Warsaw, and formerly of Mentone passed at 2:54 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, at her residence.
Deanna was born on Nov. 22, 1938 in Warsaw, to the late Herschel J. and Elsie E. (Mathy) Grubbs. She married on Feb. 25 1995 in the Calvary Lutheran Church of Plymouth to William D. Wilson, he survives.
She was a 1956 graduate of Mentone High School and obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Vincennes University. During her life she worked for several companies in Warsaw which included Sun Metal as a receptionist and Star Staffing as office manager.
Deanna enjoyed traveling from Florida to West and South Texas. She loved to show her quarter horse at shows and was an active member of the Quarter Horse Association.
She was a selfless woman who loved God and was a supporter of several Indian Schools and animal rescue organizations. She was a member of the St. Anne Episcopal Church of Warsaw.
She is survived by her husband William Wilson of Warsaw, Ind. Deanna was preceded in death by her parents Herschel J. and Elsie E. Grubbs.
A memorial service held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, in the St. Anne Episcopal Church 424 W Market Street Warsaw, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating.
The final remembrance place will be in the Harrison Center Cemetery (Wooden) Etna Green.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor New York, NY 10001 or the National Pancreas Foundation and mail it to 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.
Share a Memory or send an Online Condolence at: www.hartzlerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -