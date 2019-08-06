|
Deborah L. White
October 27, 1956 - August 3, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Deborah L. White, 62, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by those who loved her most, at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Deb was born on Oct. 27, 1956 in Hobart, to Robert and Phyllis (Luse) Caldwell. Her father would tragically pass away when she was young. Her mother would re-marry, to Frank Hutton, who she knew as dad. She graduated from Plymouth High School with the class of 1975.
Before she even walked the stage for her high school graduation, Deb married her high school sweetheart, Russell "Rusty" R. White. They were united on April 26, 1975 at the now, Plymouth Wesleyan Church. To this union, the couple was blessed with three girls: Lisa, Jennifer and Kristie.
In her early years, she worked for a number of local businesses including: Glenmark, Hallmark and as a Pharmacy Technician at the Walmart Pharmacy. The past few years, Deb took the time to slow down the clock and spend more time with her grandchildren. She became a stay-at-home Grandma and enjoyed teaching them things and watching them grow. Deb loved being with her family and having family cook outs.
Family came first, but animals were not far behind in the ranking. She has a deep passion for all animals and their well-being. She also enjoyed working in her garden, landscaping and sewing.
Deb is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Rusty of Plymouth, and their girls: Lisa (Richard) Pranger of Plymouth, Jennifer (John) Hewitt of Plymouth and Kristie (Curtis) Wilke of Plymouth; her mother, Phyllis Hutton of Plymouth; 13 grandchildren: Brandon, Samantha, Kiarra, Dominic, Kadence, Austin, Benjamin, Jeanann, Audra, Bali, Addison, Zander and Rylee; one great-grandchild, Primm; brothers, Dave (Diana) Caldwell of Plymouth and Jeff Caldwell of Lemoore, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Loretta Caldwell of Rochester.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Caldwell, step-father, Frank Hutton, and brother, James Caldwell.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 11-1 p.m. in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth.
Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Rev. Charles Krieg officiating.
Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
Memorial contributions can be made to Humane Society of Marshall Co, PO Box 22, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 5, 2019