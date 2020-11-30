Debra Ann ReadApril 11, 1960 - November 21, 2020Debra A Read, Age 60, of Plymouth, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Saint Joseph Community Hospital, Plymouth Campus.Deb was born on her maternal grandfather's birthday, April 11, the youngest of five children and only daughter to James Wesley and Barbara Ann (Hendrix) Read. She was a 1978 graduate of Plymouth High School and a 1982 graduate of Ball State University. After earning her bachelor's degree in Language Education, she went on to teach foreign language, both French and Spanish, ending her teaching career at Oregon-Davis Jr.-Sr High School. She then went on to develop her own business, Chalkboard Productions, in which she created French and Spanish teaching materials.Deb enjoyed computers and technology. She was an avid Facebook member/poster. She also spent countless hours pouring-over current political television and radio programs. She then assimilated the information and shared her opinions and viewpoints on her YouTube channel. She was very proud when she had gained enough viewers that her channel was monetized. At the time of her passing she had close to 52,000 followers.Her hobbies included crocheting, resin and polymer clay crafting, jewelry making, gardening, photography, and writing. Each family gathering found her happily snapping pictures of her many family members. Having grown up as a 4-H member, she continued as an adult to enter several craft projects into the Marshall County 4-H Fair Open Class Exhibit each year. Deb was also involved with the Plymouth Public Library "Stitch Group" enjoying that time with fellow crafters. She was the leader of a writer's group that met weekly at the library and for several years, each November, she participated in the National Novel Writing Month. She was the author of two books and was continuing to pen the final books in The Truthification Chronicles, a conspiracy thriller series, and had written one book about the life of her beloved dog, Renny. She loved animals and throughout her life owned numerous pets. She enjoyed making gifts. Several years she crocheted toys and hats for her loved ones at Christmas time. She was a music lover, playing saxophone in her high school band as well as solo performances at her church.Her deep faith in God was founded as a young child. She grew up faithfully attending Sunrise Chapel Church of Plymouth and most recently attended Plymouth Missionary Church. She enjoyed working with the youth group at Sunrise Chapel and at one time was a missionary in France.Deb is survived by her parents and four brothers and their spouses, James L. (Debra), Thomas I. (Jacqueline), Robert A. (Karen), and David A. (Shellie). Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ivan and Daisy Read and Thomas Guy and Bernice Hendrix.In honor of the family's wishes, no services have been planned.Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with assisting the family in making arrangements.Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: