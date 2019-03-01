Debora S. Ott

PLYMOUTH - Debora S. Ott, 69, passed away into the presence of the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 10:20 p.m. at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth Campus.

Debbie was born May 11, 1949 in Plymouth, the daughter of George E. and Ilene F. (Kaylor) Eckert. Her family attended the First Assembly of God Church in Plymouth. She graduated from Plymouth High School with the class of 1967. Debbie then graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri in 1971 with her Bachelor of Education degree.

In the Plymouth Church of the Brethren in Plymouth, Indiana, Debora married Lowell D. Ott on June 6, 1970. Lowell serving in the ministry, the couple and their children have ministered at various churches throughout the U.S. She taught as an elementary substitute teacher in the states they lived. They made Plymouth their home 13 years ago when Lowell and she joined New Song Church.

Soft spoken and loving, Debbie always put others first and never complained about any life challenges. She didn't talk much, but when she did, it was wisdom. In the churches she served in, Debbie was heavily involved in the church's Sunday schools and children's church. At New Song, she volunteered in the soup kitchen, was involved with Home Study and the senior group, Class Act. But she loved ministering to all in the church, in any way that was needed.

She enjoyed sewing and filling her recipe book, with the help of her granddaughters. Debbie's main love in life was taking care of her family and keeping Lowell in line. She loved playing games, especially "Words with Friends".

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Lowell of Plymouth, and their children: Angie (Kevin) Ferrell of Chesterton, Aaron (Kim) Ott of Wheatfield, and Aric (Colleen Melcolm) Ott of Jacksonville, Fla.; six grandchildren: Kevin J., Kayla and Amee Ferrell, and Bethany, Halie and Ellie Ott; siblings: Ila (Dick) Quiggle of Osceola, John (Beverly) Eckert of Naperville, Ill. and Floyd (Maureen) Eckert of Chesterton; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amee Michelle and parents.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, from 3-7 p.m. EST at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, at 11 a.m. EST at New Song Church, 1292 Baker Street, Plymouth with Rev. Justin Chambers officiating.

Visitation will resume one hour prior.

Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to New Song Church, 1292 Baker Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.

