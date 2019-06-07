Deloris D. Mentzel

June 2, 1929 - June 4, 2019



Mrs. Deloris D. Mentzel, 90 of rural Tippecanoe passed away Tuesday, June 4 at home with her family by her side.

Deloris was born the daughter of John and Ila Taylor Elkins June 2, 1929 at Plymouth, Indiana. She has been a Marshall County resident all her life and a graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1949. She enjoyed gardening, sewing making Barbie doll clothes by hand, baking pies and making homemade noodles. She always made sure no one left hungry, she made sure you had plenty to eat but, most of all she always placed her family first.

August 30, 1947 she became the bride of Noble D. Mentzel who preceded in her in death May 24, 2017. Those left to cherish memories of Deloris are her two daughters: Tena Williams of Warsaw, Susie Kiefer of Bremen and her son Jon Mentzel of Tippecanoe, along with her four grandchildren: Mindi Williams and Nick Kline, Jessie and Warren Schultz, Blake and Julie Williams and Alicia Kiefer and fiancé Mark Hatch, four great-grandchildren: Danny, Zack, Emma and Owen.

Preceding in death were her parents, her husband, her son Charles "Dan" and a sister Thelma Davis.

In honoring her wishes there will not be any services at this time. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in caring for the Mentzel family. Condolences may be left at deatonclemensfh.com. Published in The Pilot News on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary