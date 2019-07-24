Home

Dennis Ray Pollock


1947 - 2019
Dennis Ray Pollock Obituary
Dr. Dennis Ray Pollock
February 7, 1947 - July 18, 2019

Dr. Dennis Ray Pollock, 72 of Avon Park, FL. died Thursday, July 18.
He was born Feb. 7, 1947 to Leon and Vera (Shepperd) Pollock in Medaryville, Ind.
Dennis loved traveling, boating, music, singing and playing the guitar and leading souls to Christ.
Dennis is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Todd) Wegmiller of Nappanee; son, Jeffery (Pollock) Coda of Tampa, FL.; and daughter, Jannie Zehner of Argos.
He is also survived by his sister, Karla Shepperd of Culver; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Beverly Merritt.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in The Pilot News on July 25, 2019
