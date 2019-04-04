DeVon E. Scott

November 20, 1943 - March 31, 2019



LOGANSPORT - DeVon E. Scott, 75, Logansport, passed away at 2:11 a.m. Sunday, March 31, at Memorial Hospital, Loganpsort.



Born Nov. 20, 1943, in Knox, he was the son of the late Ray and Goldie (Colwell) Scott. DeVon's mother died when he was just two years of age. His father later married Elizabeth Salyers,who was a loving step-mother to him.



DeVon was one of the last three workers to leave Wilson Foods when it closed. He then worked for GenCorp for several years before his retirement.



A true-to-life Mr. Fix-It, DeVon loved tinkering and was very talented when it came to working on cars. DeVon loved animals, especially trail riding with horses. He also enjoyed fishing. DeVon was a huge NASCAR fan. His youngest grandchild was his "Hannah Girl" and the two loved each other's company tremendously.



DeVon will live on, not only in the memories of his family and friends, but also in a final act of love through eye and tissue donation to the Indiana Donate Life program



Surviving are two daughters, Faye Scott, Logansport and Traci Goudy, Lafayette; four sons, DeVon "Bub" Scott Jr. Plymouth, Ray Scott, North Webster, Kenny Scott, Peru, and Kris Scott, Logansport; one brother, Bob Scott, Knox; one sister, Donna Warren, Knox; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Beadle.



A Memorial Service celebrating DeVon's life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5 in Fisher Funeral Chapel with Dawn Fisher as Celebrant.



Burial, at a later date, will be at Bass Lake Cemetery on his mother's grave.



Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the funeral chapel.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Cass County Humane Society.



Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 11, 2019