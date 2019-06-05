Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Diana Lynn Kadlec


1959 - 2019
Diana Lynn Kadlec Obituary
Diana Lynn Kadlec
July 24, 1959 - June 3, 2019

PLYMOUTH - Diana Lynn Kadlec, 59, of Plymouth, passed away suddenly in her daughter's home early Monday morning June 3.
She was born on July 24, 1959 in Chicago, to Clarence and Dorothy (Armstrong) Woodard. Diana graduated from Reavis High School in Burbank, Ill.
Diana married Michael Kadlec on Sept. 4, 2010 in Knox, and he survives.
She is survived by her children: Thomas Woodard of Kokomo, and Brian Woodard of Knox, Sana Smart of San Francisco, Calif. and Tiffany Woodard of Plymouth.
Also surviving are grandchildren: Aubry Woodard, Lilly Stacey, Tully and Joey Smart, Brantley Dennis, Saitne Woodard and Willie Woodard; sister, Sandy Mungardo of Chicago, and brothers: Bobby Woodard and Chuck Woodard both of Chicago.
Diana enjoyed fishing and camping. She traveled the country with her husband, who is an over the road trucker. A Christian woman with a heart of gold, Diana loved helping people and loved animals. Being with her grandchildren meant everything to her.
Private family services will be held.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on June 6, 2019
