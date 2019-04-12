Diana Lynn Nickerson

January 27, 1960 - April 11, 2019



ETNA GREEN - Diana Lynn Nickerson, age 59, of Etna Green, died at 7:01 a.m. in her sleep, Thursday, April 11, at her residence. She was born January 27, 1960 in Bremen to William and Donna Jean (Parks) Graham.

Diana had lived in Kentucky for 18 years, then moved back to the area to marry the love of her life, Keith Nickerson, on Aug. 30, 2014. She was a C.N.A. in Kentucky for over 18 years, she loved taking care of people. Then worked at Kroger in Plymouth. Diana loved her work and her grandkids. Diana showed love in action daily for her family.

She is survived by her husband, Keith; children, Randall (Tina) Clark, Etna Green, Jimmy Clark, KY, Jeannie Clark, Ohio, Keith Nickerson, Jr., Plymouth, Tabbitha (Charlie) Pearson, North Liberty, Mellisa (Jesse) Keb, Lapez, Melissa (John) Bachtel, Bourbon, Donna (Michael) Stephenson, Indianapolis, Megan Enochs-Nickerson, Bourbon, Beth (Tony) Farr, Bremen; son-in-law, Jim Stephenson, Bourbon; 41 grandkids; five great-grandkids; special cousin, Vicki (Don) Weaver; many nieces and nephews; father, William Graham, N.C.; step dad, Ricky Parks, Ky.; brothers, David (Dawn) Graham, Richie (Carmen) Graham, Albert (Autie) Graham; brother-in-laws, Richard Sickman, Joe Nickerson, Danny Nickerson, and Bob Nickerson.

She was preceded in death by a son, Michael; mother, Donna Jean Parks; brothers, William and Brian Graham; and a sister, Nora.

Family and friends may call from 1-3 p.m., Monday, April 15, followed by a 3 p.m. funeral service all at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Dinner will follow at the VFW in Bremen.

Memorial contributions may be given to Mastocytosis Society. Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 13, 2019