Diane Coryn

March 20, 1946 – October 22, 2020



Diane Coryn, 74, of Granger passed away on Oct. 22, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born on March 20, 1946 in Mishawaka to Alfred E. and Thelma (Blyly) LaVine. She married Robert Coryn on Jan. 8, 1972.

Diane was a member of various area garden clubs over the years. She was currently serving as the Treasurer of GWRRA Chapter 02 in Elkhart. Diane and her husband operated their own business, Interiors Unlimited, for the past 36 years.

Diane is survived by her husband, Robert; two sons: Gregory Allen (Gisela) Coryn and Jason Patrick (Carrie) Coryn; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Mark (Pam) LaVine and Eric (Vivian) LaVine.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Chapel Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

