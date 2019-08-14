|
|
Dianne J. Smith
July 30, 1942 - August 11, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Dianne J. Smith 77, Plymouth, passed away at 8:37 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Hickory Creek of Rochester.
She was born on July 30, 1942 in Kewanna, the daughter of Clurel Travis and Jeanette (Mutchler) Hunter. On March 3, 1989 in Plymouth, she married James "Jim" Smith and he survives.
Mrs. Smith was founding Director for the Marshall County Neighborhood Center. She was a member of Eastern Star, Red Hat Society and the Plymouth Church of the Brethren. In her spare time she enjoyed her canasta group and having coffee with friends.
Survivors include her husband, James "Jim" Smith, Plymouth, children, Deb Hartwell, North Manchester, Paul Dean (Kathy) Garver Jr., Midwest, Wyoming, Penny Garver, Adrian, Michigan, David (Lorri) Garver, Rochester, Patrick (Tana) Garver, Kewanna, Peggy (Randy) Graves, Logansport, Kari Sherwood, Plymouth, step-children, Scott (Cristin) Smith, Poteet, Texas, Mike (Chasta) Smith, South Bend, 24 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, sisters, Sara (Howard) Hoffman, Rochester, Donna (Steve) Rude, Rochester, Cynthia (Larry) Biggs, Logansport, brother, Phillip (Cherlyn) Hunter, Crawfordsville, brother-in-law, Pete Hurley, Indianapolis, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Linda Lou Hunter, Nedra J. Hurley, granddaughter, Hattie Garver, great grandson, Eugene McCarty.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Citizens Cemetery, Rochester.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff at Hickory Creek for her care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 15, 2019