Dolores M. OdleNovember 28, 1928 – November 6, 2020Dolores M. Odle, 91, of Culver passed away on November 6, 2020 after a brief illness.Dolores was born to Lowell and Ada (Stowell) Dionne on November 28, 1928. After graduating high school, she met Hershel Odle and after his discharge from the military, they were married on December 17, 1946. They bought a farm in Culver and began raising their 3 children.Dolores is survived by her daughters: Joyce (Jerry) Greeson of Culver and Jill (Gary) Pippenger of Goshen; son: Doug (Carol) Odle of Bremen; 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandsons, and 2 sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Hershel, 3 sisters and 2 grandsons.A private family service was held.Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com. The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, was honored to be entrusted with caring for the family.