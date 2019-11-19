|
|
Dominica Kay Beath
Dominica Kay Beath, age 75, of Nappanee, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at 6:10 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 at her residence after a 3 year illness. She was born December 24, 1943 in Bradford, PA to Ottario and Sylvia (Alviti) Vigliotti.
On February 1966, she married James Beath. They moved to the Nappanee/Elkhart area in 1971 from Niagara Falls, NY.
Mrs. Beath was a graduate of St. Bernards High School in Bradford, PA and received her RN degree from Buffalo Nursing School. She had worked as the Director of Nursing at LuAnn Nursing Home in Nappanee and had also worked at Elkhart General and Goshen Hospitals. She had also owned and operated Dominica's Bridal Shop in Nappanee. She was an avid painter, collector especially of glass, gardener, and enjoyed walking on the beach. Dominica was a member of St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Bremen, where she had served as Director of Religious Education.
Surviving are her husband, James Beath; children, Sharon (Matthew) Rethlake, Brenda (Timothy) Rice, both of Nappanee; Joseph Beath, South Bend, Rachel (Patrick) Woods, Cicero, Elizabeth Beath, Noblesville, James (Jennifer) Beath, Osceola; former daughter-in-law, Jacki Beath, South Bend; 18 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and sister, Toni (James) Bloomquist, Bradford, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharon Vigliotti.
Family and friends may call from 3 – 5:40 pm, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the St. Dominic's Catholic Church Chapel. Rosary will take place at 5:40 pm. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 pm, Monday at St. Dominic's Church. Officiating will be Father Polycarp Fernando and Father Fernando Jimenez. Entombment will be in South Union Cemetery, Nappanee.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Dominic's Catholic Church.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 21, 2019