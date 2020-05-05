Donald D. Bane Sr.
July 21, 1935 – April 29, 2020
HAMLET – Donald D. Bane Sr. of Hamlet, Indiana passed away on Wednesday April 29, at the Catherin Kasper Life Center in Donaldson following an illness. He was born on July 21, 1935 in Denham, to Wilbur and Fern (Dilts) Bane, both who precede his death.
He lived in the area since 2013 coming from Dyer, and was a retired Glacier after working many years at Harold Construction. On March 24, 1956 in Grovertown,Don married the love of his life, Jeanette Singleton, who also precedes him in death. Don was also a member of the Hamlet American Legion Sons of the American Legion.
Don is survived by one daughter Carol Dowd of Hamlet; two sons Donald (Deborah) Bane Jr. of Dyer and William (Sandy) Bane of Merrillville; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one brother Edward Bane of Schererville; and one sister Susan Bane of Benton, KY. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers and five sisters.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private Graveside Services will be held at Fletcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Catherine Kasper Life Center, 9601 Union Rd., Plymouth, IN 46563. The Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel has been entrusted with his care. To leave on line condolences visit rannellsfh.com.
Published in The Pilot News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.