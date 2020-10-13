1/1
1940 - 2020
July 30, 1940 - October 9, 2020

Donald D. Dowdy of Plymouth, formerly of Bourbon, passed away Oct. 9, at the Center for Hospice in Elkhart, after battling with cancer. 
He was born on July 30, 1940, in Gary, to the late Thetus and Ruby Dowdy. He was a graduate of Merrillville High School in 1958, a graduate of Fort Wayne Bible College in 1963 and received his Masters degree from Ball State University in 1967. He taught choral music at Triton Jr./Sr. High School from 1963-1988.
He married the love of his life Betty Briggs of Bourbon on June 11, 1966. Don enjoyed golfing, antique auctions and was a member of the choir at the Country Church in Bourbon. He had a love of teaching choral music as was evident by his long career. He took great pride in his work and made an impact on many lives of his students over the years.
Donald is survived by his wife Betty Dowdy of Plymouth, one daughter Shelley (Dowdy) and David McCallum of Walkerton, one son Troy and Ceana Dowdy of Shipshewana, Indiana. Also surviving is his three grandchildren Kyle and Ashley McCallum of Walkerton, Kaleb and Megan McCallum of Bremen and Travis Dowdy of Shipshewana. He also has two great-grandchildren Levi David and Hazel Jo, along with several nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Thetus and Ruby Dowdy, a brother James A. Dowdy and a nephew Jason Dowdy.
A memorial celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
A music teacher helps their students find the "song in their heart, the beat of their feet and a passion for life."
The family asks that memorial contributions be made in his memory to: Don Dowdy Triton High School Music Scholarship, The Center For Hospice of Elkhart or the Country Church.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services for the Dowdy family.  
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com

Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
