Donald D. Dowdy

July 30, 1940 - October 9, 2020



Donald D. Dowdy of Plymouth, formerly of Bourbon, Indiana passed away Oct. 9, at the Center for Hospice in Elkhart, Indiana after battling with cancer.

Donald is survived by his wife Betty Dowdy of Plymouth, one daughter Shelley (Dowdy) and David McCallum of Walkerton, one son Troy and Ceana Dowdy of Shipshewana, Indiana. Also surviving is his three grandchildren Kyle and Ashley McCallum of Walkerton, Kaleb and Megan McCallum of Bremen and Travis Dowdy of Shipshewana. He also has two great-grandchildren Levi David and Hazel Jo, along with several nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Thetus and Ruby Dowdy, a brother James A. Dowdy and a nephew Jason Dowdy.

A memorial service to celebration his life will be Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. in the Country Church, Bourbon, Indiana.

A music teacher helps their students find the "song in their heart, the beat of their feet and a passion for life."

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services for the Dowdy family.

Here is the link to the scheduled livestream for Mr. Dowdy: https://youtu.be/MHygcDt0H00

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store