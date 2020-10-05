1/
Donald D. Lemler
1932 - 2020
December 15, 1932 - October 1, 2020

Donald D. Lemler, 87 of Bourbon crossed the finish line into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 1:27 p.m. in Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw.
Don was born the son of Harry I. and Audrey Lemler at Bourbon on Dec. 15, 1932. He has been a lifelong resident and a 1951 graduate of Bourbon High School. He was a retired farmer, and also retired after  55 years of service from O.E.C. (Biomet). He worked hard to provide for his family. One of the highlights was taking the family out to eat on Saturday nights. He was also known by his grandchildren for always having candy and snacks for them to enjoy. Don attended Bible Baptist Church at Wakarusa. From 1953-1955 Don served in the United States Army.
On July 19, 1959, Don married the love of his life Martha Jane Hall. She survives along with daughter Melanie (Randy) Overmyer of Tippecanoe and two sons: Brad (Jennifer) Lemler of Brownwood, Texas and Brian (Tonja) Lemler of Tippecanoe. He was also blessed with his grandchildren: Kirt (Mindy) Overmyer, Jake (Alyssa) Overmyer, Caleb Overmyer, Shelby (Ryan) Kiefer, Josh Lemler, David Lemler and Macel Lemler along with great-grandchildren Kaylan, Maddie and Paige Overmyer. Also surviving is his brother Robert (Jan) Lemler of Key Largo, Fla., sister-in-law Marcella Lemler of Montana and his beloved German Shepherd, Casey. Don was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Glenn and Max.
Private family services will be held.
In keeping with current Covid19 regulations masks will be suggested as well as being mindful of social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Bible Baptist Church, 205 E. Waterford St, Wakarusa, IN 46573 or Foundation Fighting Blindness, PO Box 45740 Baltimore, MD 21297-5740.
Deaton Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements. 
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com

Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home
115 South Main Street
Bourbon, IN 46504
(574) 342-5395
