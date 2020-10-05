Donald D. Lemler
December 15, 1932 - October 1, 2020
Donald D. Lemler, 87 of Bourbon crossed the finish line into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 1:27 p.m. in Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw.
Don was born the son of Harry I. and Audrey Lemler at Bourbon on Dec. 15, 1932. He has been a lifelong resident and a 1951 graduate of Bourbon High School. He was a retired farmer, and also retired after 55 years of service from O.E.C. (Biomet). He worked hard to provide for his family. One of the highlights was taking the family out to eat on Saturday nights. He was also known by his grandchildren for always having candy and snacks for them to enjoy. Don attended Bible Baptist Church at Wakarusa. From 1953-1955 Don served in the United States Army.
On July 19, 1959, Don married the love of his life Martha Jane Hall. She survives along with daughter Melanie (Randy) Overmyer of Tippecanoe and two sons: Brad (Jennifer) Lemler of Brownwood, Texas and Brian (Tonja) Lemler of Tippecanoe. He was also blessed with his grandchildren: Kirt (Mindy) Overmyer, Jake (Alyssa) Overmyer, Caleb Overmyer, Shelby (Ryan) Kiefer, Josh Lemler, David Lemler and Macel Lemler along with great-grandchildren Kaylan, Maddie and Paige Overmyer. Also surviving is his brother Robert (Jan) Lemler of Key Largo, Fla., sister-in-law Marcella Lemler of Montana and his beloved German Shepherd, Casey. Don was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Glenn and Max.
