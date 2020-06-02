Donald Delbert Masterson
September 26, 1939 - May 26, 2020
WARSAW - Donald Delbert Masterson, 80, of Warsaw, formerly of Plymouth, passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 26, 1939 in Warsaw, to Delbert and Marie (Hite) Masterson.
He attended Warsaw and Plymouth High Schools and was a United States Army veteran. He was married on Nov. 7, 1967 in LaPaz, to Sharon L. King who preceded him on July 24, 2015. He formerly worked at Leisure Time in Nappanee for 25 years and retired from Creighton Brothers in Mentone, after 20+ years. He was a lifetime Warsaw / Plymouth area resident.
He is survived by three sons, Leonard (Ann) Chambers of Argos and Donald Masterson Jr. and Jeffrey Masterson both of Warsaw; three daughters, Lela Francis, Debbie Lynn Wirsing, and Penny Masterson all of Warsaw; 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; three brothers, Fred Masterson, Dick (Sue) Masterson, and Jim Masterson all of Plymouth; three sisters, Mable Kauffman and Mary (Ron) Adkins both of Warsaw, and Gerry (Gerold) Abair of Plymouth
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and several nephews.
Private family services will take place at a later date. Burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Warsaw. Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd. 15, Warsaw, is in charge of arrangements.
To send condolences to the family in memory of Donald Masterson please visit www.cremationserviceskc.com
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.