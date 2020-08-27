Donald Houin
February 10, 1925 - August 21, 2020
PLYMOUTH - Donald Houin, 95, passed away on Friday Aug. 21, at Miller's Merry Manor, Plymouth.
Born in Plymouth on Feb. 10, 1925 Donald was the son to Jerome and Ethel (Fox) Houin.
He attended St. Michael's Academy and Lincoln High School in Plymouth.
He married Francis Fortmann on Sept. 25, 1948 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Plymouth. Donald was a lifetime farmer and would mow the lawn for the Knights of Columbus well till 90 years old. He enjoyed using slices of walnut shells to make crosses as well as other projects. He often gave them as gifts.
Donald was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Plymouth.
He is survived by his two sons, Wayne (Mary Kay) Houin of Plymouth and Glen (Di-Ann) Houin of Argos; daughters, Cathy (Kevin) O'Keefe of Bremen and Jane (Demis) Zeisig of Argos; sister Eleonore DeSchepper of Bremen; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, wife Frances, siblings: Lucielle, Margarete, Nadine, Patricia and grandson Zachary.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Michael Catholic Church, 612 N. Walnut St, Plymouth, Ind. 46563, the Knights of Columbus, 901 E. Jefferson St., Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or the charity of your choice
