Donald J. CreedMarch 18, 1935 - June 18, 2020PLYMOUTH - Donald J. Creed 86 of Plymouth passed away on Thursday evening June 18, at the Cardinal Nursing and Rehab Center in South Bend.He was born on March 18, 1934 in LaPaz, to Verlin and Louise (Essig) Creed. He graduated from La Paz High School. Donald served in the Indiana National Guard.Donald married Vida Stapelton on March 17, 1980 in Plymouth and she survives.Also surviving are son David Stapelton of South Bend, daughter Daphne Stapelton of Plymouth, grandchildren Jillian Smith and Ricky Elm both of Plymouth, great grandchild Don Fox Elm, brothers Russell of Plymouth, Milford of Richardson, Texas and Leonard of Plymouth, and twelve nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Verlin and Louise Creed, son-in-law Pedro Vasquez, brothers Verlin and Jerry, and a nephew Jerry Creed Jr.Donald was the owner operator of Creed Seeding in LaPaz for over 50 years. He cherished the years of creating a special bond with his grandson Ricky and his greatest joy was seeing his family happy.Graveside services for Donald will be held on Tuesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth with Life Celebrant Jim Smart officiating.Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via