Donald J. Klapp

July 8, 1945 - June 17, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Donald J. "Don" Klapp, 73 of Plymouth passed away Monday, June 17 at St. Joseph Medical Center, South Bend of a sudden illness.

On July 8, 1945 Don was born at Plymouth, to Charles and Esther (Jones) Klapp. Don has been a life long resident of the area and a graduate of Plymouth High School. He worked for the Plymouth Parks Department and retired from Ford Motor Company (Chicago plant) as a fork lift driver. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing but, most of all his pride and joy ,"his truck".

Don was a United States Army Vertran, serving twice 1965-1967 and again 1970-1971. On April 14, 1986 he married Jane Ann Cole in a ceremony at Plymouth. She survives along with daughter, Aleksondra Renee' Jordan of Isaquah, Wash., four sisters: Sandy Ludwig of Plymouth, Rosemary Shearer of Bourbon, Marilyn and Joe Flowers of Columbia City,and Donna and Don Cantrell of Evansville. Also surviving is his brother Dale Klapp of Bremen. Preceding Don in death were his parents and his sister Becky Morris.

You are invited to share memories with his family, Monday, June 24 from 2 - 4 p.m. at New Oak Hill Chapel.

Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.

Published in The Pilot News on June 21, 2019