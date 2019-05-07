Donald J. Palbykin

October 11, 1929 - April 6, 2019



LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The family of Donald J. Palbykin will receive friends on Friday, May 10 from 5-7 p.m. in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, Ind. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Life Celebrant James Smart. A luncheon to further celebrate Don's life will immediately follow at Christo's Banquet Center.

Don entered eternal rest on the morning of April 6, 2019 in Chandler, Ariz. Born on Oct. 11, 1929 in Oak Park, Ill., the son of Albert A. Palbykin and Cecelia M. Keiper, Aviation guided Don's life. He became a corporate pilot for the Wheel Horse Corporation and founder of Skystream Inc., now the Plymouth Municipal Airport. From there he flew the first transcontinental flight from Plymouth. A member and past president of the Plymouth Rotary Club, Don was deeply involved in his community.

Don and his wife Betty were members of St. Michael Catholic Church and raised seven children: Stephen James Palbykin, Alan Mark Palbykin, Martin Scott Palbykin, Julie Kay Hicks, Debra Jeanne Jones, Susan Elizabeth Palbykin and Ann Marie Dickey, 14 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Betty preceded him in death on May 2, 2017.

Don's children are creating a memorial fund in his honor with the Marshall County Community Foundation that will further a career in flight for a Plymouth High School student in the Career & Technical Education - Flight Program.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to: Ancilla Domini College, P.O. Box 1, Donaldson, Ind. 46513 or to the new Plymouth High School CTE (Career & Technical Education) - Flight Program, c/o 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.

Published in The Pilot News on May 8, 2019