Donald Maynard SwankAugust 8, 1929 - July 14, 2020PLYMOUTH - Donald M. Swank, 90, passed away surrounded by the love of his family at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth.Lifetime Marshall County resident, Don was born in Bremen, Indiana on Aug. 8, 1929 to Ray and Gladys (York) Swank. He graduated from Bremen High School with the class of 1949.On Oct. 17, 1954 in Tyner, Indiana Don married the love of his life, Marlene H. Bottorff. To this blessed union came three children: Glenda, Donna and Nancy. They celebrated 65 years of marriage.Don retired from United Parcel Service after working there for 34 years. He joined the company when it first came to Indiana. He delivered packages in the brown package cars for 10 years and then became a Feeder Driver, pulling doubles from Bourbon to Toledo, Ohio. He received appreciation plaques for his many years of service from UPS and a commendation from the State of Indiana Governor's Office for outstanding service to the State of Indiana.He enjoyed woodworking, hiking, bicycling and playing tennis. Don enjoyed and took his family camping to Canada, the Bad Lands, Mount Rushmore, Yellow Stone National Park and explored out west. Don hiked the Appalachian Trail but did not get to finish due to declining health.Don flew to Alaska in a two seat Cessna plane and visited many small towns and places. In 2015, he took Marlene on a cruise to Alaska. Don and Marlene celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in Hawaii.He rode his bicycle three times across Indiana to raise money for Habitat for Humanity. He also helped build Habitat Homes in Marshall County and volunteered at the Restore. He was a member of Plymouth Church of the Brethren.Don spent 26 winters in Avon Park, Florida where he enjoyed playing tennis three days a week, playing basketball, pickleball and organizing bicycle rides. While in Florida, he rode a tandem with Paul Nye, from Coco Beach to the end of the Keys and from Coco Beach to Miami.He is survived by his adoring wife, Marlene, and their children: Glenda Swank of Statesville, NC, Donna (Bill) Girten of Plymouth and Nancy (David) Chapleau of Granger; grandchildren: Katie (Brad) Clauss, Joel (Kilea) Girten and Abby Chapleau; and five great-grandchildren: Mallory, Keaton, Kannon, Parker and Ellie. Also surviving are his siblings: Maxine Tyson of Bremen, Jeri Robinson of Denver, Colo., Carol Hall of Bremen and Larry (Sherry) Swank of South Bend.Don was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Robert Swank and Marilyn Metcalf.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Burial will be in the Bremen Cemetery, Bremen.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Plymouth Church of the Brethren, 1130 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or Kindred Hospice, 1476 West 18th Street, Rochester, Ind. 46975.Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: