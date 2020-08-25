Donald Wesley Harness

June 10, 1941 - August 21, 2020



Donald Wesley Harness, age 79, of Plymouth, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Shelly) Harness and his daughter, Jennifer Harness. Several cousins also survive.

Don was born June 10, 1941 in LaPorte, the son of Wesley Harness and Mary Alice (Cummings) Harness.

Donald Harness and Judy Lynn Shelly were married on June 23, 1973 in Reddick, Ill. They moved to Plymouth in 1974.

Don attended Vandercook College of Music in Chicago. He taught instrumental and vocal music in the Plymouth Schools, and the South Bend Schools, as well as teaching in Coal City, Ill. and Cary, Ill. He was employed at J.C. Penny's as a Men's Department Chair and Merchandiser's Assistant. He also worked for Van Gilder Funeral Home. Don is a life member of the Modern Music Masters.

Don was the founder of the Marshall County Church Orchestra, which has played at the Blueberry Festival, Christmas Concert, Farmer's Market, 4-H fair, and the Yellow River Festival. He served on the Blueberry Festival Committee as President and Entertainment Chairman.

A memorial service in honor of Don will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Don's memory to New Song Church, designated for planting a new church.

Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with assisting the family in making arrangements.

