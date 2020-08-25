1/1
Donald Wesley Harness
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Wesley Harness
June 10, 1941 - August 21, 2020
 
Donald Wesley Harness, age 79, of Plymouth, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Judy (Shelly) Harness and his daughter, Jennifer Harness. Several cousins also survive.
Don was born June 10, 1941 in LaPorte, the son of Wesley Harness and Mary Alice (Cummings) Harness.
Donald Harness and Judy Lynn Shelly were married on June 23, 1973 in Reddick, Ill. They moved to Plymouth in 1974.
Don attended Vandercook College of Music in Chicago. He taught instrumental and vocal music in the Plymouth Schools, and the South Bend Schools, as well as teaching in Coal City, Ill. and Cary, Ill. He was employed at J.C. Penny's as a Men's Department Chair and Merchandiser's Assistant. He also worked for Van Gilder Funeral Home. Don is a life member of the Modern Music Masters.
Don was the founder of the Marshall County Church Orchestra, which has played at the Blueberry Festival, Christmas Concert, Farmer's Market, 4-H fair, and the Yellow River Festival. He served on the Blueberry Festival Committee as President and Entertainment Chairman.
A memorial service in honor of Don will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Don's memory to New Song Church, designated for planting a new church.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with assisting the family in making arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved