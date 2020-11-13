1/1
Donna F. Johnson
1935 - 2020
Donna F. Johnson
May 5, 1935 - November 3, 2020

PLYMOUTH - Donna F. Johnson, 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 7:02 p.m. at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.
She was born on May 5, 1935 in LaPaz, Indiana to Charles "Herschel" and Edna Bernice (Welch) Hindel. Donna graduated from LaPaz High School with the class of 1953.
On December 9, 1972, in the Calvary Baptist Church in LaPaz, Donna married A. Dale Johnson. They ran a dairy farm for many years Donna also worked for Wal-Mart in Plymouth as a clerk for 23 years.
She was fond of miniature donkeys and horses and enjoyed cats. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Plymouth.
She is survived by her sisters: Phyllis (Phil) Lacy of Ft. Wayne and Bonna Hindel of LaPaz; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Ellen Whittaker.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday November 11, 2020 from at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, with Pastor Steve Cox officiating. Friends are welcome 1:30 p.m. until the start of the service.
Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Baptist Church, 1830 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563
PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.comwww.johnson-danielson.com>

Published in The Pilot News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
November 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Mark and Sheryl Ringer
Sheryl Ringer
Friend
