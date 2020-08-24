1/1
Donna Zillmer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna L. Zillmer

Donna L. Zillmer (Geyer), 87, of Ft Myers, Florida - formerly from Bremen - passed away August 15th, 2020. She was born May 18, 1933 in Springfield, Ohio. She was married to Norman Zillmer in September 1951. She is preceded in death by her adopted parents, John and Caroline Geyer, husband Norman, son Kim Allan, son Dale Eugene and grandson Matthew. She is survived by daughter Sherry (John) Nadeau, Ft Myers, Leslie (Kim Marie) Zillmer, Punta Gorda. Grandchildren - Karry (Rob) Kamp, Devon Zillmer, Jasper Zillmer, Shannon Zillmer, Angela (Jason DiGiovani), Anthony Zillmer - Great Grandchildren - Brandon (Anna) Kamp, Caitlin (Logan) Britton, Michaela Kamp and Jason DiGiovani Jr. Donna enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling and playing computer games. She was a long time employee of Woodies Supermarket before moving to Florida in the mid 80's at which time she went back to work as a cashier until after her 83rd birthday. There will be a graveside service at Lee Memorial Park Cemetery, 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, Florida 33913 on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heartland News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved