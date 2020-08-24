Donna L. Zillmer
Donna L. Zillmer (Geyer), 87, of Ft Myers, Florida - formerly from Bremen - passed away August 15th, 2020. She was born May 18, 1933 in Springfield, Ohio. She was married to Norman Zillmer in September 1951. She is preceded in death by her adopted parents, John and Caroline Geyer, husband Norman, son Kim Allan, son Dale Eugene and grandson Matthew. She is survived by daughter Sherry (John) Nadeau, Ft Myers, Leslie (Kim Marie) Zillmer, Punta Gorda. Grandchildren - Karry (Rob) Kamp, Devon Zillmer, Jasper Zillmer, Shannon Zillmer, Angela (Jason DiGiovani), Anthony Zillmer - Great Grandchildren - Brandon (Anna) Kamp, Caitlin (Logan) Britton, Michaela Kamp and Jason DiGiovani Jr. Donna enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling and playing computer games. She was a long time employee of Woodies Supermarket before moving to Florida in the mid 80's at which time she went back to work as a cashier until after her 83rd birthday. There will be a graveside service at Lee Memorial Park Cemetery, 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, Florida 33913 on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of your choice
.