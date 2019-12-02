|
Donnabelle Huffer
Donnabelle Huffer, age 90, passed away on Nov. 28, at Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth.
Donna was born in Walkerton, to Elmer and Matilda (Holderead) Cudney. Donna married Earl "Pete" Huffer on Jan. 28, 1946 in Plymouth. He preceded her in death on June 15, 1992.
Donna worked from home reupholstering furniture and RV's, making new cushions for horse trailers. She enjoyed reading and would read a book a day. Puzzles and country music filled her days.
During family get togethers they would play a very competitive game of Canasta and Pinochle. Donna was a quiet country woman, who loved her family.
She is survived by her children Jack Earl Huffer of Walkerton, Janice Louise Williams of Walkerton, and Sandra L. Skaderna of Rutland Twp.; her grandchildren Jack, Dawn, Beth, Skip, Jeff, Larry, and Donna; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Pete, her parents, all of her siblings Carl, Dorothy, Ray, Goldy, Robert, Mertyl, Violet, and Jess.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home. Services for Donna Huffer will be held at 12 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home with Life Celebrant James Smart officiating. Burial will follow at Tyner Cemetery in Tyner.
In lieu of flowers donations in Donna's name to the Marshall County Humane Society P.O. Box 22 Plymouth, Ind. 46563 would be appreciated.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 3, 2019