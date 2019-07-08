Doris Kemble

June 12, 1945 - July 1, 2019



KNOX - Doris "Eileen" Kemble passed away Monday, July 1.

She was born June 12, 1945 in Plymouth, to Charles and Violet Hasnerl. Eileen is the youngest of her siblings: Edward Hasnerl and Joyce Conkel.

Eileen grew up on the Linden Poultry Farm in Knox and later met the love of her life at Knox High School. Ken Kemble would become her best friend and husband on Oct. 6, 1963. They spent 55 incredible years together. Ken and Eileen went on to have two children, Kurt and Kelly (Manning). They were her pride and joy, and blessed her with five grandchildren, who endearingly called her Granny. Kurt and his wife Shelly have two children, Taylor and Hunter. Kelly and her husband, Anthony Manning, have three sons: Kemble, Harrison and Gabriel.

Eileen was a 1963 graduate of Knox High School where she was recognized for her incredible talent as a baton twirler. Eileen even had the honor of twirling in the Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, Fla. as a teenager. She went on to open Eileen's Baton School and taught thousands of youngsters the art of baton twirling in Knox and Bass Lake.

Eileen showed her love for people with food. She was an incredible cook and if anyone was asked what Eileen's greatest talent was, they would undoubtedly say her ability to feed large masses of friends, co-workers and family. She was the master of party planning and execution. There was always plenty of delicious food when Eileen was in charge.

Eileen loved to travel. She was also a fan of anything Disney. Her love of Disney began as a little girl. Disney World was one of her and Kenny's favorite vacation destinations.

Eileen started her career in banking at Farmers Bank and Trust in Knox in the 1970's and through consolidations, ended her banking career with KeyBank in the mid 1990;s. Eileen later went on to retire from Knox High School as the Treasurer. She also served her community as the Washington Township Trustee for many years. She volunteered for Turkey Tracks and the SCYC.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Kenny, who passed away this past March.

Eileen leaves behind a loving sister, brother and sister-in-law, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, along with many family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, July 13, at 3 p.m. CDT at Eagle Creek Church, Knox, where a Gathering of Friends will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CDT. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Ken and Eileen Kemble Fund with the Starke County Community Foundation. Checks should be made out and sent to NICF, PO Box 807, Rochester, Ind. 46975. Write "Kemble Fund" in the memo.

Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel is handling arrangements.

To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Pilot News on July 11, 2019