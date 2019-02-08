Doris V. Ferguson

December 13, 1930 - February 7, 2019



ELKHART - Doris V. (Ummel) Ferguson, 88, Elkhart, Feb. 7.

She was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Elkhart County to John and Ferne (Huffman) Ummel Jr.

She married Richard L. Ferguson on Nov. 27, 1969.

Surviving are children, Cheryl Hartung, Goshen, Carol Linville, Nappanee, Sheila (Steve) Showers, Osceola, Rick (Robyn) Ferguson, Yale, Mich.., and Cori (Melinda) Ferguson, Troy, Ill.; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, sisters: Rebecca (Gordon) Lilly, Branson, Mo., Elaine (Dale) Walterhouse, Bronson, Mo., Nancy (Ron) Stump, Goshen, Patsy (Elson) Fish, Lakeville and a brother, Craig (Pat) Ummel, Nashville, Tenn. and very special friend, Rev. Don Carpenter.

Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, two infant children and twin siblings John and Janet Ummel.

She was a 1948 graduate of Wakarusa High School. She graduated from Bethel College with her BA in Biblical Literature & BS in Nursing, and of Augustana Nursing College (Chicago) with her nursing degree. She also held an RN license with the State of Indiana.

She lived for seven years in Jos, Nigeria, West Africa where she worked caring for local villages and training doctors and nurses where she became fluent in the tribal language, Housa. After returning the U.S., she taught nursing at Ivy Tech for a number of years. She held many positions in nursing and administration at Elkhart General Hospital, worked as a state inspector for the Indiana State Department of Health for many years and was the Director of the Plymouth Nursing Home. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing, gardening, and sewing.

A celebration of life will be held at Nappanee Missionary Church from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11 and 10-11 a.m. Feb. 12, funeral will be at Nappanee Missionary Church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12. Pastor Jason Rohde will officiate.

Burial will be in Olive (West) Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hubbard Hill.

Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com. Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary