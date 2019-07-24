Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
610 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
610 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
610 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
Dorothy L. Metz-Manges


1922 - 2019
Dorothy L. Metz-Manges Obituary
Dorothy L. Metz-Manges
March 3, 1922 - July 23, 2019

PLYMOUTH - Dorothy L. Metz-Manges, 97, of Plymouth and formerly of Lakeville, passed away Tuesday, July 23, at We Belong Senior Home, Plymouth.
Dorothy was born March 3, 1922 in South Bend, to the late Joseph and Alma (Warner) Cunlain.
She graduated in 1940 from Lakeville High School.
On Aug. 8, 1945 in South Bend, Dorothy married James Metz; he preceded her in death June 4, 1993. She then married Wayne Manges on Sept. 22, 1994; he would precede her in death on Dec. 25, 2018.
Dorothy worked for Gerber Manufacturing, where she ran a power sewing machine. Prior to that, she worked at Ball Band during WWII. Dorothy was a member of the Riley Women's Club.
Surviving are her four children, Judy (Roger) Richards of Plymouth; Jim (Peggy) Metz of Plymouth; Gary (Twila) Metz of Plymouth, and Tom (Katie) Metz of Sanford, Florida. Also surviving are her twelve grandchildren, Tammi (Kevin) Markovich, Melissa Metz, Pam (Elliott) Wilson, Jennifer (Nate) Heims, Nicole Metz, Brenda Metz, Jim Metz, Todd (Mary Jo) Richards, Jason (Nancy) Richards, Steven (Dana) Richards, Nathaniel Metz and Michael Metz, along with twenty-one great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a stillborn baby girl, and a brother, Charles Cunlain.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, with the Rev. Roy Herbster officiating. Burial will follow at the Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to We Belong Senior Home, 300 Meadows Lane, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Online condolences may be directed to the Metz-Manges family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Pilot News on July 25, 2019
