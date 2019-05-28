Dorothy M. White

May 10, 1933 - May 27, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Mrs. Dorothy M. White 86 of Plymouth, passed away Monday, May 27.

Dorothy was born May 10, 1933 the daughter of Russell and Luella Powers Abair at Plymouth. She has been a life long resident and a graduate of Plymouth High School and a member of Plymouth Wesleyan Church. She retired from Pilgrim Farms and she had worked at Wagoner Wire, but most of all was a homemaker raising her family. She enjoyed her flowers, birds and the outdoors. She will be greatly missed.

On July 13, 1949 Dorothy married Howard L. White, Sr. who preceded in death Sept. 11, 2006.

Survivors include her five daughters: Sheila (Mrs. Paul) Haisley, Sr., Kathy (Mrs. Kenneth) Mackey, Sr., Lori Nunemaker all of Plymouth, Brenda (Mrs. Bob) Jacobs and Amy (Mrs. Daniel) Medley Sr. both of Grovertown; her five sons: Howard and Rita White, Jr. of Granger, Russell and Debra White, Randy White, Sr., Charles and Jodi White and Kevin (Keith) White all of Plymouth. She was further blessed with 33 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren, two sisters and two brothers. Those who preceded in death are: her parents her husband, two granddaughters: Rhonda White and Rachel Fawley, grandson Nick White, great-grandson Trenton Balding, son-in-laws: Steve Streets and Mark Balding, Sr., one sister and four brothers.

The family will receive friends at Deaton-Clemens VanGilder Funeral Home, 300 W. Madison St. Plymouth, Ion Friday, May 31, from 12-2 p.m. with funeral services following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Danny Wisner officiating. Burial will follow in New Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be offered to:Heart to Heart Hospice 620 W Edison Rd St.. 122, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545 or the

Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home Plymouth, is assisting the family. Published in The Pilot News on May 29, 2019