Douglas E. Hollan

November 29, 1969 - March 31, 2019



ROCHESTER - Douglas E. Hollan, 49 of Rochester, passed away March 31, unexpectedly at home.

He was born to Ray D. and Vergie Howard Hollan on Nov. 29, 1969 in Hazard, Ky. He has been a resident of the area most of his life. Doug worked in trailer manufacturing at Fairmont and Schultz Homes He was a car and Motorcycle enthusiast as well as his love of music. He was also a 1988 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School.

Doug leaves behind his sons: Shelby Douglas Dean Hollan and (Hailey Konger) of South Whitley, and Justin Mullins of Warsaw along with his grandchild, Ellarayne Bias of Warsaw and his brother, Allen Wade Hollan and (Cara Turner) of Rochester. Also surviving is his former wife Vanessa Mullins Hollan.

In honoring the family wishes there are no services planned at this time.

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging his services.

