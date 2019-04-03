Duane Allen Bagley

June 15, 1962 - March 31, 2019



Duane Allen Bagley 56, beloved son, brother, and uncle left this earth and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 31.

Duane was born in South Bend, on June 15, 1962 to Terry and Sarah (Benson) Bagley. Duane grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1981. Duane lived his life out loud and to the fullest. His exuberance lit up the room and his joy was contagious. He will forever be remembered for the laughter he brought everyone. He loved God and received Jesus Christ as his personal savior as a young man. He attended Word of Life Bible Institute and graduated from Sterling Bible College. He loved his country and served in the Marine Corp from 1981-1985. He continued to serve the country in the National Guard and Air Force Reserves. He loved Notre Dame football and basketball, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family. He especially enjoyed storytelling and always had several great ones to share. He mastered the art of sales and was employed at Pioneer Auto in Plymouth.

Duane is survived by his mom Sarah Bagley, twin brother Shane Bagley, brother David (Satako) Bagley, sister Tricia (Joe) Deisch, and nephew Christian Deisch and nieces Lauren and Madisyn Deisch. He was preceded in death by his father Terry Bagley in 2009 and brother Stephen Bagley in 1993.

Funeral services with Military honors presented by the American Legion #27 will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 3 p.m., at Plymouth Missionary Church, 1350 East Jefferson Street, Plymouth.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Duane's life by sharing their favorite memories two hours before the service from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the church.

The family would like for memorial contributions to be given to Plymouth Missionary Church for the Duane Bagley Venture Out Memorial Fund, an annual outdoor adventure with an opportunity to share the gospel and invest in the lives of youth and young men.

The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Bagley family.

Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Duane with his family at www.deatonclemensvangilderfh.com Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary