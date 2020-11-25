Dwight L. Wade
October 22, 1925 - November 18, 2020
Dwight L. Wade, 95, joined his dear wife of 72 years, Elsie, in Heaven on Nov. 18, at approximately 1 a.m. He had been living at Pilgrim Manor in Plymouth, Indiana for the past couple of years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dwight was born on Oct. 22, 1925 to Gladys and Claude Wade. He was a Plymouth area resident his entire life aside from the winters he and Elsie spent in Lake Placid, Fla. He attended West High School and then worked for several years in the family business driving semi-trucks for Wade & Sons Trucking Company. From there he went to work at Bendix assembling aircraft carburetors. He was heavily involved in the union and served as a steward. He retired from Bendix Corporation after over 31 years of loyal service. His hobby was cars. He enjoyed working on them, driving them, and everything about them. He enjoyed riding his bike around the neighborhood in Lake Placid and participating in the activities at the community center. Elsie and Dwight joined the Plymouth Church of the Brethren in 1948. He served as an usher and remained active in the church for as long as his health allowed.
Dwight will be greatly missed by his children: Dennis (Chris) Wade and Lori (John) Rogers; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Leesa (Ken) Kolter and their son (Gavin), Brian (Chris) Garman and their son (Michael), David Garman, Ian (Megan) Rogers, Jake (Emily) Rogers and their daughters (Ellie and Abby), Aaron (Kristin) Wade and their son and daughter (Wesley and Waylyn), Dr. Ally (Donald) Wade Dowie and their daughter (Lynnie). He had an endearing pet name for each and every grandchild and great-grandchild. Unfortunately, he did not have the opportunity to meet his two newest great-granddaughters (ages eight and nine months) and name them.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie; daughters Deborah, Lynette, and Jennifer (Jim) Garman Wade; and his grandson, Michael Garman. Dwight was the oldest remaining survivor of his nuclear family, preceded by his parents; brothers, James and John; and sister, Gloria Wade Colvin.
In honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, a combined church service and memorial for Elsie and Dwight will be announced at a later date.
In honoring Dwight, memorial contributions can be made to the Plymouth Church of the Brethren or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.
